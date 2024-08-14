Video shows baby Sumatran orangutan make public debut at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Philadelphia Zoo's youngest residents is stepping into the spotlight.

Jambi, a baby male Sumatran orangutan born to parents Tua and Sugi back in June, made its public debut after bonding with mom for the last three-and-half weeks.

With help from food and an ice cake, Jambi, who's named after a city on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and mom Tua were coaxed into their outdoor habitat at the zoo's PECO Primate Reserve Wednesday, which is also home to gorillas, gibbons and lemurs.

According to the zoo, Jambi and Tua will continue to "set their own schedule." The pair have had access to both their indoor and outdoor habitats, along with their private bedroom space, so it's possible some visitors might've already gotten a glimpse of mom and baby.

Sumatran orangutan baby Jambi with his mother Tua at the Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Zoo

Along with just being cute, Jambi's birth at the Philadelphia Zoo marks a significant milestone in the effort to protect Sumatran orangutans. Sumatran orangutans are considered a critically endangered species, and only about 14,000 of the animals still live on the Island of Sumatra, according to the zoo and International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The Philadelphia Zoo says the birth was "part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding program to ensure the survival of Sumatran orangutans and maintain a genetically diverse population."

Jambi is the first successful birth of a Sumatran orangutan at the zoo in 15 years.