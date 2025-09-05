NJ prosecutors to announce charges in auto theft ring connected to killing of Philly officer Richard Mendez

The killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage two years ago was connected to an auto theft ring that crossed state lines, New Jersey officials say.

Attorney General Matt Platkin will join Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and members of the Camden police and New Jersey State Police to announce charges against 13 people allegedly involved in the theft ring.

The news conference begins at 11 a.m.

Officer Mendez, 50, was arriving to his shift at PHL with his partner, Officer Raul Ortiz, on Oct. 12, 2023 when they heard glass breaking from inside a parking garage.

The officers went to investigate and stumbled upon a group of four people breaking into a vehicle, which they tried to disrupt. During the encounter, Mendez was shot multiple times and Ortiz was shot in the arm. One of the suspects was also shot.

Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the department and a married father, did not survive his injuries. Police said one man involved in the incident, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, was dropped off at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with gunshot wounds and later died.

Ortiz recovered from his injuries. Law enforcement including the U.S. Marshals helped apprehend three people in connection with the homicide: 20-year-old Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 22-year-old Alexander Batista-Polanco and 22-year-old Hendrick Pena-Fernandez.

Court records show the trio is set to go to trial in November 2025.

The killing of Mendez drew attention to security at PHL's garages. The garage where Mendez was killed did not have security cameras, and more than 500 days after his death, that had not changed, CBS News Philadelphia previously reported.