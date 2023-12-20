Three N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Officer Richard Mendez

3 N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Philadelphia officer at airport

3 N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Philadelphia officer at airport

3 N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Philadelphia officer at airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three New Jersey men will face trial in the deadly shooting of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez.

Mendez and his partner Raul Ortiz were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport Oct. 12. Ortiz survived the shooting.

A judge on Wednesday held most of the charges against the three men for trial. Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, will face multiple charges, including murder after a crime scene unit officer testified his DNA was found on a shell casing and a dollar bill at the scene.

RELATED: When will surveillance cameras be installed inside PHL's parking garages?

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez, 21, will face several charges, including second-degree murder. No trial date has been set yet.

Police say the officers were trying to stop a car break-in.

Mendez worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years.

RELATED: Hundreds attend fundraiser at FOP Lodge 5 for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez