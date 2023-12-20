Watch CBS News
Local News

Three N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Officer Richard Mendez

By Dan Snyder, Adam Fox

/ CBS Philadelphia

3 N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Philadelphia officer at airport
3 N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Philadelphia officer at airport 02:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three New Jersey men will face trial in the deadly shooting of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez.

Mendez and his partner Raul Ortiz were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport Oct. 12. Ortiz survived the shooting.

A judge on Wednesday held most of the charges against the three men for trial. Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, will face multiple charges, including murder after a crime scene unit officer testified his DNA was found on a shell casing and a dollar bill at the scene.

RELATED: When will surveillance cameras be installed inside PHL's parking garages?

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez, 21, will face several charges, including second-degree murder. No trial date has been set yet.

Police say the officers were trying to stop a car break-in.  

Mendez worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years. 

RELATED: Hundreds attend fundraiser at FOP Lodge 5 for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez

Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder, a Lehighton native and Temple University graduate, is excited to return to his home area after spending over three years as the Evening Anchor in Oklahoma City.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 6:59 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.