Three N.J. men to face trial in deadly shooting of Officer Richard Mendez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three New Jersey men will face trial in the deadly shooting of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez.
Mendez and his partner Raul Ortiz were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport Oct. 12. Ortiz survived the shooting.
A judge on Wednesday held most of the charges against the three men for trial. Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, 18, will face multiple charges, including murder after a crime scene unit officer testified his DNA was found on a shell casing and a dollar bill at the scene.
Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, and Hendrick Peña-Fernandez, 21, will face several charges, including second-degree murder. No trial date has been set yet.
Police say the officers were trying to stop a car break-in.
Mendez worked for the Philadelphia Police Department for 22 years.
