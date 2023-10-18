2 more arrests made in connection with killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more people have been arrested in connection to the killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage, police confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday with more information on the arrests, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. You can livestream that news conference in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Mendez, 50, was arriving to work with officer Raul Ortiz when they observed a group of people breaking into a car in the Terminal D/E garage last Thursday night, police said.

When they confronted the group, Mendez and Ortiz were shot. Ortiz survived his injuries and has since been released from an area hospital and honored on the scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park.

On Monday, 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez was arrested in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in connection with the case.

Mendez's sister-in-law said he was hoping to reach 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and retire. He had been on the force 20 years.

"He is my hero. He's a hero because he did his best. He was a great police officer. He always, always, always working," sister-in-law Luisa Carrero said.