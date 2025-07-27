Watch CBS News
South Jersey man killed in accident on Atlantic City Expressway, New Jersey State Police say

A 31-year-old man is dead after he was accidentally run over by a work truck in a construction zone on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Friday, New Jersey State Police said.

NJSP was notified about an incident in the construction zone on the Atlantic City Expressway east, near milepost 36.5 in Winslow Township, Camden County, at around 7 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said an attenuator truck was reversing as it picked up cones from a shoulder lane closure when it accidentally ran over the 31-year-old worker.

The truck driver didn't realize there was a worker behind the vehicle when they were backing up, according to NJSP. 

State police said the 31-year-old worker was from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, but did not provide a name for the victim.

The incident is still being investigated. 

