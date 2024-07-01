Major changes on Atlantic City's boardwalk aim to improve public safety, other quality of life concerns

Atlantic City leaders announce changes to boardwalk expected to improve safety, help unhoused people

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City leaders announced major changes to improve the experience of its world-famous boardwalk.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., along with several heads of Atlantic City government departments, gathered Monday morning for a news conference to reveal the city is fully implementing recommendations from the Boardwalk Improvement Group.

The new measures, funded by the state, focus on improving public safety, providing help for people who are unhoused and addressing quality of life concerns.

"Charity starts at home," Small said. "We can not claim to be this worldwide resort if we don't handle the problems the resorts sometimes encounter."

One of the major challenges city leaders said they faced is encampments for people who are unhoused that are located underneath the boardwalk.

Investigators said a deadly fire underneath the boardwalk in April was traced to a campfire started by a person who was unhoused.

Besides clearing out the encampments, the city has implemented an outreach team to help people who are unhoused by referring them to social service programs.

Crystal, who asked not to be identified by her last name, happened to be selling beach chairs and umbrellas near the city's news conference.

She said she used to be unhoused and slept on the boardwalk.

"I was homeless for a year out here," Crystal said. "I know what it's like to be homeless out here and not receive the help that you're requiring or asking about."

But she said she eventually got help from a social worker.

"Everything's now been in my apartment now for two years," Crystal said. "I landed jobs due to the social workers walking the boardwalk."

She praised the city's increased efforts to help people without housing.

"It's a struggle out here," Crystal said. "But with the social workers in place actually willing to help, that's a great thing."