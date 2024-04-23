Watch CBS News
Atlantic City school board declines to discuss allegations against Superintendent La'Quetta Small at meeting

By Alicia Roberts

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Board of Education declined to publicly address the child endangerment charges against the superintendent and her husband Tuesday night. 

Superintendent La'Quetta Small and her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr., are accused of abusing their teenage daughter

La'Quetta Small delivered the superintendent's report as scheduled. She did not talk about the charges. Marty Small was in the audience. 

The board later went into an executive session to discuss a "personnel issue." 

Pressed by CBS News Philadelphia, the board president would only say it's possible that the personnel issue is about La'Quetta Small. 

The Smalls have denied any wrongdoing. 

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 15. 

