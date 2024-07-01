Atlantic City leaders announce changes to boardwalk expected to improve safety, help unhoused people Atlantic City leaders hope there will be many great things for the boardwalk as they announced plans to fully implement recommendations from the city's boardwalk improvement group. Those recommendations include more police officers patrolling the boardwalk, outreach workers helping the unhoused and Public Works employees using specialized equipment to clean up encampments. South Jersey reporter Brandon Goldner talked to locals about the changes.