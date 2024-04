ATLANTIC CITY, N.J (CBS) -- Crews are battling a two-alarm fire on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday night, fire officials said.

The Atlantic City Fire Department said the fire started under the boardwalk near South Tennessee Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The fire also spread to a store, the fire department said.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the fire department.

