Artist Justin Wadlington's newest painting meant to embody the spirit of Philadelphia

Local artist hopes to inspire others with latest Eagles painting

One of the most epic and final tailgates of the season at Lincoln Financial Field happened when the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Washington Commanders during the NFC championship game.

Self-taught artist Justin Wadlington used the moment to reveal his latest painting, "Philly Green."

Wadlington captured the moment on social media, and after the post went viral, he told CBS News Philadelphia how the epic portrait had come together.

"Philly Green" by artist Justin Wadlington CBS Philadelphia

"I acrylic paint on canvas, tons of layers and brush strokes over on top of each other," Wadlington said from his home studio in Carteret, New Jersey.

Stepping back, the image depicts three faceless bodies of Eagles players embracing one another.

"I didn't want to add faces because I wanted people to see themselves in a way inside these players," Wadlington said.

Being the "underdogs" is a reoccurring theme in his work, a title the Eagles have affectionately embraced over the years.

"The underdogs eventually show they can become great," Wadlington said.

Artist Justin Wadlington CBS Philadelphia

The same has been said of Wadlington, who's often referred to as "The Blind Artist."

"I'm blind in my left eye. When I was 5, I ran into a piece of metal," he said.

That was also when he discovered his talent for art.

Wadlington was raised by his late grandmother, who knew her grandson was destined to beat the odds. His inspiring work includes imagery of books and sports icons, including a special piece he's named "The Adoration of Kobe."

His recent masterpiece, "Philly Green," is timeless.

"I wanted to symbolize just more than the individual player, but the embodiment of Philly spirit, the team, the Eagles and overall Brotherly Love," Wadlington said.