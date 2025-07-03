Brinks truck robbed in Philadelphia; police investigate if other thefts from armored trucks are connected

Brinks truck robbed outside Dollar General in Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

Brinks truck robbed outside Dollar General in Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

Brinks truck robbed outside Dollar General in Holmesburg section of Philadelphia

An armored truck carrying cash was robbed Wednesday outside of a store in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

This is at least the third armored car robbery in the city in as many weeks, a review of recent reports from police show. And police said they are investigating whether the incidents may be connected.

The most recent incident occurred July 2 at the Holmesburg Shopping Center on the 8400 block of Frankford Avenue near Ashburner Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Images from Chopper 3 showed the truck cordoned off with police tape in front of the Dollar General store in the shopping center.

Police said a Brinks security officer had just picked up cash from a store and was walking outside when an armed person confronted him and told him not to move.

The Brinks guard attempted to reach for his gun when two other people came out of a silver 2022 Honda Accord that was parked behind the armored truck. One of the suspects held a black AR-style rifle and pointed it at the Brinks officer, according to police.

"During the confrontation, one suspect took the money bag, while another removed his Brinks-issued handgun from its holster," a police news release reads.

The three suspects also ordered the driver to open the truck, but they couldn't get full access due to the security locking system. They then got in the Honda and fled north on Frankford Avenue.

Police didn't say how much money was taken.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing, including efforts to determine whether this incident is connected to previous similar robberies involving armored transport services," the news release said.

Recent armored truck robberies in Philadelphia

There is a common detail in each account of the recent armored truck robberies in the city. In each incident, the driver's service weapon was taken.

Police said one Brinks armored truck was robbed on Saturday, June 21, outside the Home Depot on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue. Two men in black clothing and ski masks took a firearm and money from the truck, according to police.

The men fled in a black Hyundai headed southbound on the 3700 block of Thompson Street.

Another robbery occurred on June 26, at the Aldi store on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue. Police said a group of thieves escaped with $1,000 and a gun after robbing a Loomis armored truck making a delivery to the store.

The gun stolen in the incident belonged to the Loomis truck driver, per police. After the holdup, the suspects then got into a brown Nissan driven by a getaway driver.

A spokesperson for the FBI in Philadelphia said the bureau is assisting Philadelphia police in investigating the robberies.

Map shows where recent armored car robberies occurred in Philadelphia

The three most recent robberies all took place in or near Northeast Philadelphia. Two were close to Interstate 95, a major highway, and the other was not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.

The map below shows the locations of recent armored truck incidents in the city of Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia/Mapcreator