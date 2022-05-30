CBS News App
With Uvalde set to start burying its dead, police response to shooting still doubted
House begins to move on sweeping gun control legislation
Authorities ID missing women after group goes over Virginia dam
Michael Sussmann acquitted in first Durham special counsel trial
Peter Navarro says he received grand jury subpoena in Jan. 6 investigation
Kellyanne Conway on potential White House return
Possible tornado destroys half of Minnesota city
Man arrested in 1984 "cold-blooded" killing linked to Whitey Bulger
Agatha could bring "life-threatening" flash flooding, forecasters say
The power behind AR-15 style rifles
Cynthia Bir shows Scott Pelley the difference between bullets shot from an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun using specially-formulated gelatin targets that were designed to represent soft tissue in the human body. https://cbsn.ws/3wRb1sZ
