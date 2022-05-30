Watch CBS News

The power behind AR-15 style rifles

Cynthia Bir shows Scott Pelley the difference between bullets shot from an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun using specially-formulated gelatin targets that were designed to represent soft tissue in the human body. https://cbsn.ws/3wRb1sZ
