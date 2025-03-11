Man wanted for robbing Brink's truck in Pennsylvania captured after months on the run, police say

A man who evaded police for months after allegedly robbing a Brink's truck in July 2024 was arrested after arriving at the Chester District Court for a pending firearms case on Monday, police said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Delaware County law enforcement arrested Vincent Chinn in connection with the July 16, 2024, armed robbery of a Brink's armored truck. Chester police said Chinn also had an active Delaware County bench warrant.

The armed robbery happened in broad daylight at around 12:15 p.m. in the AutoZone parking lot on East 9th Street in Chester. The Delaware County District Attorney's Office previously said that two suspects armed with long guns allegedly attacked the Brinks truck driver, stole the driver's weapon and left with some money.

However, in the arrest announcement, Chester police did not mention a second suspect.

After Chinn was arrested, authorities brought him to Chester Police Headquarters where he was processed on his charges and then remanded to George W. Hill Correctional Facility, police said.

Chinn's bail was set at $250,000 in cash.

Authorities are still investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information to call Chester Detective Ryan Stewart at (610) 447-8429 or Delaware County CID Detective Vinnie Port at (610) 891-5337.