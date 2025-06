Philadelphia police looking for 2 men accused of robbing a Brinks truck in Port Richmond The search is on for two men who robbed an armored truck in Port Richmond. This video from Citizen shows police on the scene Saturday morning. Police said this happened just after 8 a.m. on the 2500 block of Castor Avenue. They said two armed men wearing black clothing and ski masks took money and a firearm from a Brinks truck. They then took off in a black Hyundai southbound on Thompson Street.