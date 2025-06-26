Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspects get away with $1,000 and a gun after robbing armored van in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A group of thieves got away with $1,000 and a gun after robbing an armored truck in the Lawncrest section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, police say. 

The Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when two armed gunmen approached, police said. The suspects took the driver's gun and the cash before escaping with a getaway driver, according to police. 

They fled in a Nissan toward Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

No one was injured, and no one has been arrested, according to police. 

Northeast detectives are investigating the robbery. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.