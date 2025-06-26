Suspects get away with $1,000 and a gun after robbing armored van in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A group of thieves got away with $1,000 and a gun after robbing an armored truck in the Lawncrest section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, police say.

The Loomis armored truck driver was making a delivery at the Aldi store on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue around 3:15 p.m. when two armed gunmen approached, police said. The suspects took the driver's gun and the cash before escaping with a getaway driver, according to police.

They fled in a Nissan toward Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

No one was injured, and no one has been arrested, according to police.

Northeast detectives are investigating the robbery.