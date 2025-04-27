Breezy, sunny Sunday in Philadelphia area with cooler temperatures. Here's the forecast.

Sunny, seasonable conditions with temperatures in the 60s this Sunday in Philadelphia

Sunday will be a typical April day with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. You'll need to hang on to your hats, though, because winds will be gusting up to 35 mph from the northwest.

Another clear and crisp night is ahead with less breezy northwest winds and lows in the upper 40s.

By Monday, we head back to the 70s under sunny skies, and the summer-like conditions will return Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

A weak front will drop through the region late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, and high temperatures will drop a few degrees to near 80 on Wednesday.

May begins on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Friday is our next chance of rain.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High of 70, low of 47.

Monday: Sunny and beautiful. High of 76, low of 49.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 82, low of 52.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 83, low of 67.

Thursday: Clouds, some sun. High of 76, low of 58.

Friday: Showers, a few storms. High of 82, low of 62.

Saturday: Sun, few clouds. High of 73, low of 58.

