Phillies: Andrew Painter has UCL sprain in right elbow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The wait for an injury update for Andrew Painter's prized right elbow is over.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday said the 19-year-old right-handed pitcher has a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Painter wanted a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team said. ElAttrache confirmed the UCL sprain.

Both the Phillies medical staff and Dr. ElAttrache recommend Painter rest for four weeks from the date of injury and then begin a light tossing progression. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 10, 2023

Painter reported a tender elbow after his spring training debut last Wednesday, March 1, and hasn't thrown since.

The Phillies said both their medical staff and ElAttrache recommended Painter rest for four weeks. He will then begin a "light tossing progression."

ElAttrache is the doctor who performed Bryce Harper's Tommy John surgery.

The 6-foot-7 Painter allowed one run and three hits with a strikeout in two innings in his spring debut. He threw 18 of his 29 pitches for strikes and left a favorable impression on Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs.

"I felt like we didn't even get to the point where he can probably get to, but he did really well," Stubbs told reporters. "You saw the kind of repertoire. He can spin the ball. He was throwing strikes. Obviously, a really good heater and I don't even think today's heater was as good as it normally is. So I think we have even more to see from him."

Painter was the Phillies' first overall pick, 13th overall, in the 2021 MLB draft.

Painter was considered the favorite by many to break out of spring training as the Phillies' fifth starter.

The injury is a setback and leaves Bailey Falter as the favorite to serve in that role.