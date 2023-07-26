Watch CBS News
Phillies' Andrew Painter undergoes successful Tommy John surgery, team says

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter underwent successful Tommy John Surgery on his right elbow in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Phillies said.

Painter also had ulnar nerve transposition surgery with Dr. Neil ElAttrache, the team said.

Painter will return to Clearwater, Florida, to begin his rehab later this week. The timeline for a return to play is 15 to 18 months, the team said. 

ElAttrache is the same doctor who performed Tommy John surgery on Phillies superstar Bryce Harper.

Painter sprained his right ulnar collateral ligament in a spring training game in March.

Painter, who was rated as the best pitching prospect in MLB Pipeline's executive poll, was the early favorite to be the Phillies' fifth starter when he suffered the injury.

The Phillies selected Painter with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

