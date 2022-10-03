Police ID man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the suspected driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia last month. The crash left four people hurt, including a 5-year-old girl who remains in the hospital.

The young girl's family says she is still in the hospital with multiple serious injuries. Her family held a prayer circle for her outside of their West Philly home Monday afternoon.

Now, for the first time, police have identified the alleged hit-and-run driver.

Police say 53-year-old Andre Shuford is the man they suspect as the driver of a pickup truck in a hit-and-run that happened at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept. 2.

Officers say Shuford was captured on camera moments before the crash, which injured four people, including 5-year-old Divinity McFarland.

"She had a severe brain injury," Elsie Johnson, Divinity's aunt, said, "and from that, she wasn't able to wake up for a good while."

Johnson says her niece was struck with so much force from the crash it initially left her in a coma.

UPDATE - Philly Police have identified the suspect as 53-year-old Andre Shuford. Anyone who knows his whereabouts are urged to contact police. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/TD7vLa8h3A pic.twitter.com/0uUUpKvjov — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 3, 2022

"Today, she is starting to open her eyes," Johnson said. "Her one eye opens up and she's able to look around. So we talk to her to reassure her that we're there so that she knows that we're there."

But the young girl still cannot speak.

Kathy Selli is her grandmother.

"It's really sad for us to sit every day in the hospital," Selli said, "and for us to see her and she's in a lot of pain and there's nothing we can do to help her."

Shaheed Richburg, 43, was also struck in the crash. He still cannot walk on his own.

Two other children who were also hurt in the incident are home and doing OK.

Police say there is an active arrest warrant out for Shuford, who is believed to be known to parts of North Philadelphia and Kensington.

"Turn yourself in," Johnson said. "You've been walking around every day for a month while my little one cannot do the same, sitting in the hospital for a month, not doing anything. And it's not fair. Someone knows where he is. Please turn him in."

Police urge anyone with information about the suspected driver's whereabouts to call 911.