Police release new image of man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run that left little girl critically wounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A plea for help after a hit-and-run crash leaves a little girl fighting for her life. Now, police have revealed a new clue in the search for the driver accused of hitting the girl, her little sister and the family friend who was with them.

As that 5-year-old girl remains in critical condition, police hope someone recognizes a suspect who was captured on camera moments before the incident.

Philadelphia police want you to take a close look at the man seen in this security video wearing a grey T-shirt and appearing to limp when he walks.

Philly Police need help identifying the man seen in this security video in connection to a hit and run that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.



It happened in West Phila. on Sept. 2 https://t.co/SPYSAP3Sef pic.twitter.com/B59epSno5d — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 13, 2022

Police released the video late Tuesday afternoon, saying he's involved in a hit-and-run. But so far officers only have a nickname. The man is known as "Dre," but police need help identifying the man's full name.

"My niece is suffering," Elsie Jackson said.

Jackson says her 5-year-old niece Divinity McFarland remains in critical condition after a driver struck her and two others as they were crossing busy 56th and Vine Streets back on Sept. 2.

"We have little small victories every day," Jackson said, "but we're waking for her to wake up and it's just hard."

Little Divinity was with her 3-year-old sister and a family friend, 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg, who was taking them to McDonald's for lunch at the time. Now, Richberg remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery, according to his mother.

"I thought he wasn't, I thought he wasn't gonna be here no more," Tina Richberg said. "Because the truck rolled over him."

Police say the driver was in this red pickup truck. Officers found the truck abandoned a few blocks from the scene, but police have not been able to find the driver.

"You kept going. You didn't even stop to see how they were doing," Richberg said.

Police previously released this security image of the man they believe was behind the wheel of the pickup but whose name is still unknown to authorities.

"Somebody had to see him that day. Just call," Jackson said. "Any little bit can help us find the guy that did this to them. And he can suffer the consequences."

Divinity's young sister is home and in stable condition. Her family says they're praying divinity will wake up, recover and be reunited with her sister.