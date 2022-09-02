Watch CBS News
2 children under 5, 43-year-old man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two children under age five and a 43-year-old man were struck in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. The vehicle was recovered not far from the scene, but now police are searching for the driver. 

Vehicle involved in West Philadelphia hit-and-run found at 53rd and Race Streets.  CBS Philadelphia

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of 56th and Vine Streets just after 12 p.m. 

Police say a 5-year-old girl sustained bodily injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital before being airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is in critical condition. 

A 3-year-old girl was struck and transported to Mercy Hospital and then taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is now in stable condition. 

The 43-year-old man sustained head and hip injuries. He was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition. 

The vehicle was found unoccupied at 53rd and Race Streets. 

No arrest has been made at this time.

