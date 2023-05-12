Philadelphia Police identify second helper in prison break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police have identified and arrested another person involved in last Sunday's prison break. An arrest warrant was issued for 35 year old male, Jose Flores-Huerta. He has been arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy, and Escape.

Flores-Huerta is currently incarcerated at Philadelphia Industrial Corrections Center for his alleged role in aiding in the escape of Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst.

21 year old, Xianni Stalling was arrested Thursday morning for also allegedly helping Grand and Hurst escape.

On Sunday May 7, Grant and Hurst were seen on tape cutting a hole in the fence and escaping through the hole.

Grant was arrested Thursday night in Strawberry mansion by U.S. Marshals.

Hurst is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.