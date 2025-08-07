Alligator spotted swimming in the area of Magnolia Lake in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Small alligator found swimming in water in the area of Magnolia Lake in Bucks County

Police are sharing a warning for people in Bristol Township, Bucks County: Beware of the gator.

Bristol Township Police said a small alligator was swimming in the area of Magnolia Lake.

The area is off Bath Road, across the street from the Bristol Township Municipal Park.

Police said they have been aware of the alligator swimming. They notified the Pennsylvania Wildlife and Game Commission, which they are expected to lead this incident, police said on social media.

Police urge people to use caution and avoid the creek until it's safe.

The best advice for those in the area is, for now, to avoid the water at Magnolia Lake and nearby Mill Creek.

"Also, if you're looking to check out some alligators, we've heard there's a great exhibit at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ!" police said in the post.