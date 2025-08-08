Florida alligator sanctuary owner catches loose gator in Magnolia Lake while visiting family in Pennsylvania

Man who runs Florida gator sanctuary captures an alligator while visiting family in Pennsylvania

Call it a working vacation.

After warnings about a gator spotted in a Bucks County lake, a Florida alligator sanctuary owner sprang into action and wrangled the reptile.

Now a Florida resident, Kyle Asplundh was in Bucks County visiting family when he decided to drive over to Magnolia Lake in Bristol Township to catch the 3-and-a-half-foot male.

Asplundh told CBS News Philadelphia he went while it was dark out, because that would make it easier to see the gator's eyes.

"I snuck in the water, and tried to do what I've done many times before. Unfortunately, at that point, the gator was pretty wary of individuals. I got pretty close, but the gator took off into the lily pads," Asplundh said.

At that point, he left and bought a headlamp before returning to the lake.

"Then I snuck into the lily pads after him," Asplundh said. That second attempt turned out to be a success.

He is set to meet with wildlife officials on Friday and is hoping for clearance to take the gator to his sanctuary.

On Thursday, Bristol Township police warned residents to stay out of the lake and the nearby Mill Creek until the Pennsylvania Game Commission could deal with the gator. That was before Asplundh got involved.

This isn't the first Philadelphia-area gator that Asplundh has dealt with. In 2023, an 8-foot alligator named "Big Mack" was found in a Philly rowhome. Asplundh says he brought Big Mack back to his sanctuary and he's doing well.

Asplundh says families often buy gators as pets but abandon them once they become too big.

We'll follow up to see what's next for this gator.