Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Aidan Miller promoted to Double-A Reading

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Aidan Miller has been promoted to Double-A Reading and will make his debut this week.

Miller, 20, is coming off a career-best five-hit performance on Sunday for the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws. In 97 games in 2024 with the Blue Claws and the Clearwater Threshers (Single-A), Miller is slashing .265/.373/.460 with a .833 OPS. He's hit 11 home runs, recorded 58 RBIs and scored 63 runs.

Aidan Miller will be making his Double-A debut in Reading this week, I'm told.



Reading is home all week. #Phillies — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 2, 2024

In August, Miller slashed .299/.370/.536 with a .906 OPS and hit three home runs to go along with 16 RBIs, four triples and six doubles.

The Reading Fightin Phils are home all this week. They start a series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Miller, a shortstop, was selected 27th overall by the Phillies in the 2023 MLB draft. Before the draft, MLB Pipeline rated him as the 13th-best prospect, but he missed most of his senior season because of a broken hamate bone in his left hand. The injury played a factor in his fall, allowing Philadelphia to draft him.

Miller is now ranked as the 28th-best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.