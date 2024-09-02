Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Phillies' top prospect Aidan Miller promoted to Double-A Reading

By Tom Ignudo, Jeff Kerr

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Aidan Miller has been promoted to Double-A Reading and will make his debut this week. 

Miller, 20, is coming off a career-best five-hit performance on Sunday for the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws. In 97 games in 2024 with the Blue Claws and the Clearwater Threshers (Single-A), Miller is slashing .265/.373/.460 with a .833 OPS. He's hit 11 home runs, recorded 58 RBIs and scored 63 runs. 

In August, Miller slashed .299/.370/.536 with a .906 OPS and hit three home runs to go along with 16 RBIs, four triples and six doubles. 

The Reading Fightin Phils are home all this week. They start a series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

Miller, a shortstop, was selected 27th overall by the Phillies in the 2023 MLB draft. Before the draft, MLB Pipeline rated him as the 13th-best prospect, but he missed most of his senior season because of a broken hamate bone in his left hand. The injury played a factor in his fall, allowing Philadelphia to draft him.

Miller is now ranked as the 28th-best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

