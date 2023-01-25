After bomb threat, flight from Florida to PHL to finally depart

Flight from Florida to PHL finally taking off after bomb threat

Flight from Florida to PHL finally taking off after bomb threat

Flight from Florida to PHL finally taking off after bomb threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia from Florida will finally take off this morning, hours after a bomb threat.

Frontier flight 2346 was supposed to leave Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday evening.

But investigators say a passenger on board said he had a bomb in his bag.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's office found nothing, but the threat forced the evacuation of the concourse, for about three hours.

According to CBS News Miami, there were FBI agents and a bomb squad at the scene. The evacuation caused a travel mess.

Frontier Airlines says the flight will now leave Florida at 10 a.m.