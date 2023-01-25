Palm Beach International Airport concourse evacuated after comment about explosive

FORT LAUDERDALE - A comment about an explosive by a man on board a Frontier Airlines flight to Philadelphia led to an evacuation of Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport on Tuesday.
The FBI and a bomb squad were on the scene to check two passenger bags. Authorities say they had already gone through TSA and were prepared to go onto the plane.
The evacuation caused travelers who deplaned at Concourse C to move to either another part of the airport causing a mess of travelers.
No threat was found.
The sheriff's office said the FBI is handling the investigation, one person was detained.
