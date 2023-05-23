AAA is predicting this Memorial Day Weekend is going to be busy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- AAA is predicting the fourth-busiest Memorial Day for travelers since it started tracking the holiday 23 years ago.
"AAA anticipates here locally that nearly half a million Philadelphia area residents will travel 51 miles or more for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. That's an increase of 6% over last year," Jana Tidwell from AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
Nearly 90% of all Philadelphia area travelers will travel by car.
About 42,000 are expected to fly to their destinations.
That is up 9% from last year.
