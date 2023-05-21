2.6M screened by TSA Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

U.S. air travel climbing as TSA screened more then 2.6M nationwide Friday

U.S. air travel climbing as TSA screened more then 2.6M nationwide Friday

U.S. air travel climbing as TSA screened more then 2.6M nationwide Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It looks like air travel is climbing back closer to pre-pandemic levels, as the Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than 2.6 million people at airports nationwide on Friday. That's a 10% increase from the same day last year.

This also sets the stage for what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA predicts air travel will be 11% higher than the holiday weekend in 2019, which was the last one before the pandemic started.

RELATED: Traveling this summer? PHL has tips to navigate anticipated busy season

When it comes to roads, you can expect a lot of drivers out there with 37 million Americans expected to hit the road.

AAA says, when it comes to Memorial Day plans, a lot of people will be just hanging out with the family.

"It's more economical to take that road trip than purchasing airfare," said Doug Shupe, with AAA. "People will still prioritize their budgets to spend that quality time with their friends, their family, and their loved ones."

ALSO SEE: Surge in passport demand causing lengthy delays, jeopardizing summer travel plans for many

Friday will be the busiest day on the road and at the airport, so plan ahead!