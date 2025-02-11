Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia 76ers lose 4th straight game, drop to season-worst 13 games under .500 after loss to Raptors

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Scottie Barnes scored 33 points, Immanuel Quickley added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Gradey Dick added 17 points, including a clutch late 3-pointer. Barnes fed Ochai Agbaji for a layup with 1:32 left to put the Raptors up for good.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the 76ers (20-33) fell a season-worst 13 games under .500. Jared Butler had 15 points off the bench, and Paul George added 12.

Tyrese Maxey had just five points on 1-for-9 shooting. He was 1 for 7 from 3-point range, where the 76ers finished 9 for 38 (23.7%).

Takeaways

Raptors: Before the game, the Raptors signed Brandon Ingram to a three-year, $120 million extension. He was acquired from New Orleans last week but hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to an ankle injury.

76ers: The Sixers got plenty of bench scoring, with 15 points from Butler and 13 from Quentin Grimes. But it came on a night when Maxey ended a run of 18 straight games of 25 more points.

Key moment

Embiid shot 4 for 13 in the second half and 2 for 6 in the fourth quarter. He committed a turnover with the 76ers down two and 8.1 seconds left, allowing Dick to hit a free throw for the final margin.

Key stat

In an overall poor shooting game, the Raptors were 3 for 9 from 3-point range in the fourth, just enough to get the win.

Up next

Toronto hosts Cleveland Wednesday. The 76ers visit Brooklyn, both playing their last games before the All-Star break.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.