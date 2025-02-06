Sixers acquire Jared Butler from Washington Wizards before NBA trade deadline

Wanda Sykes hopes WNBA expands to Philadelphia after Sixers, Comcast Spectacor arena deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired guard Jared Butler and four second-round draft picks from the Washington Wizards for guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick.

The Sixers will get a 2027 second-round pick (more favorable between Golden State and Phoenix), Golden State's 2028 second-rounder, a 2030 second-rounder (more favorable between Phoenix and Portland) and Washington's 2030 second-rounder.

The rebuilding Wizards add a first-round pick in the trade, while Philadelphia acquires the 24-year-old Butler, who is averaging a career-high 6.9 points on 48.3% shooting this season.

Butler has averaged 11.3 points on 52.8% shooting in nine games since Jan. 1.

The Sixers also completed a trade with the Pistons, sending KJ Martin and two future second-rounders to Detroit for cash.

In another move, Philadelphia waived two-way player Pete Nance.

Jackson played in 31 games for the Sixers in 2024, averaging 4.4 points per game.

Washington has also requested waivers on forward Sidy Cissoko after acquiring him from Sacramento in a deal Wednesday.