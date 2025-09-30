Meet the Southwest Philadelphia woman named 5,000th "Phambassador" ahead of America's 250th birthday

With America's 250th birthday just around the corner, the city of Philadelphia is calling on locals to help tell its story, and one proud Philly native is stepping up in a big way.

Nadira Tarboro from Southwest Philadelphia has been named the city's 5,000th "Phambassador," a volunteer role created by the Philadelphia Visitor Center to help welcome the world for the historic 2026 celebrations.

"I think we are so used to people acknowledging the bad things that happen in Philadelphia," Tarboro said. "But there are so many good things — great things — happening in this city and we need to be advocates of that and really promote that."

Tarboro owns the Philadelphia Candle Company, which sells candles named after local neighborhoods. But beyond business, she said her mission is to promote pride in the city she's called home her entire life.

"And because I Brotherly Love you this much," she pledged, "I promise to tell the world how Philly special you are."

Tarboro was honored during a celebration on Tuesday morning at Reading Terminal Market, where she received a gift card and an 18-pound ham to mark the milestone.

"Philadelphia is shining brightly today," Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, said, "as we bestow the first-ever Pham to our 5,000th Phambassador, Nadira Tarboro. Congratulations!"

Tarboro said she had no idea she was number 5,000 when she signed up. She just wanted to get involved. Now, she's encouraging others to do the same.

"I brought three friends here today just so they can see the passion behind being a Phambassador, and they all signed up," Tarboro said. "So I would encourage people to go on the website and sign up."

The city hopes to recruit 10,000 Phambassadors to guide and greet visitors during the 2026 semiquincentennial. Volunteers can sign up online.