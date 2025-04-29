Philadelphia seeking 10K "Phambassadors" for America's 250th anniversary

The Philadelphia Visitor Center is recruiting at least 10,000 people they're calling "Phambassadors" to help champion the city during America's 250th anniversary in 2026.

The center and city officials held a press conference Tuesday to begin their efforts to enlist "Phambassadors" to represent Philadelphia's energy, culture and spirit ahead of the nation's semiquincentennial.

The pep rally-type event happened at LOVE Park in Center City.

"The city's superpower is its people. Philadelphians literally are our superpower," Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center, said. "There is no other city that has the people that we have."

Some "Phambassadors" will undergo a five-hour training session to learn fun facts and the hidden histories of Philadelphia, sharpening their storytelling skills.