Fourth of July fun kicks off in Ocean City, New Jersey, days ahead of Independence Day

With a long holiday weekend right around the corner, many families are escaping to the Jersey Shore to get a jump start on Fourth of July celebrations.

From the water and waves to the boards and businesses, Ocean City is filling up with families.

"It's amazing just to be here with a whole bunch of people and meeting up with some old friends and just enjoying the time out here with the nice weather," Shelby Fives said.

Fives and her kids took advantage of a beautiful beach day on Tuesday. They come to OC every summer, and they're taking advantage of some time in the sun before the long holiday weekend.

"It felt really nice being in the ocean, and it's just really fun being here for Fourth of July," Rian Bobrownicki said.

"I like boogie boarding and going on the rides," Luke Bobrownicki said.

CBS Philadelphia

For John and Diana Gerbino, it's their first time here in about 30 years, but they have the whole week planned with the grandkids.

"Our plan is to rent like one of those four-person bikes so the grandparents can take the two grandsons that are old enough out on one of those four-wheelers, so that should be fun. Thursday, we already scheduled like a deep sea fishing excursion," John Gerbino said.

From beach walks to concerts and contests for the kids, events are planned all week long.

Many businesses rely on the Fourth of July to help boost their bottom line, and the Chamber of Commerce says all signs are pointing to a strong weekend after what's been a slow start to the season.

CBS Philadelphia

"We can see with the traffic coming in on the bridge. We can see with hotels full, and rentals all full, we're going to have a great weekend, and most of all weather predictions are great," said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

To kick off the Fourth, the Chamber says the city will have three bike parades on Friday, followed by a fireworks show later that night.