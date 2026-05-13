From pupil to caddy, this Philly high schooler will be by Braden Shattuck's side at 2026 PGA Championship

Oftentimes, the spotlight at a golf major is on the professionals teeing off, but their caddies are just as important.

Delaware County native Braden Shattuck qualified for his third PGA Championship late last month, and he's sharing this dream with his young caddy.

"He's pretty settled down," Beau Riviere said, "and I think he's getting a good look at the course, and I have good expectations for this week."

Riviere is on the bag this time.

"I'm pretty lucky," Riviere said. "I don't know why he had me caddy for him, but it worked out."

Shattuck said Riviere is one of the best caddies around.

"I will selfishly say that," Shattuck said. "He's very good."

Riviere started caddying for Shattuck last year and was with him last month at the PGA Professional Championship in Oregon. That's how this week the two ended up on one of golf's biggest stages in practically their own backyards.

"It was a pretty stressful few holes before that," Riviere said, "but it was very special, very just cool. It's not every day you get this chance."

Certainly, an experience not many 18-year-old high school seniors get to have.

So how did the two meet? At the Rolling Green Golf Club in nearby Springfield.

"It was great when he was my teacher," Riviere said, "and it's great now when he's my player."

It's not a statement many can make.

Riviere first met Shattuck during a lesson at Rolling Green, where Shattuck is the director of instruction, and as they say, the rest is history.

"I think we get along pretty well," Riviere said. "I try not to say too much to him because I don't get in his way at all."

"One of my favorite things about him is — he doesn't talk unless you talk to him," Shattuck said. "And I know that sounds crazy, but I'm the same way when I'm playing golf."

Sounds like the right person to have by your side.

Whatever happens this week, Riviere is soaking it all in, especially when he looks out and sees familiar faces cheering the two of them on.

"It's special, you know?" Riviere said. "I don't think many people out here get to do that when they look in the crowd and see people they know."

Riviere is quite the golfer himself, winning the individual Public League championship three years in a row as well as the Public League MVP.

The soon-to-be Science Leadership Academy graduate is heading to Allegheny College this fall, where he'll golf.