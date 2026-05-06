Grosse Pointe native Ryan Lenahan qualifies for PGA Championship

This year's PGA Championship will be a special experience for PGA professional Ryan Lenahan, who qualified for the major tournament by finishing in the top 20 at last week's PGA Professional Championship.

"I'm still kind of speechless," said Lenahan, who competed at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. "I was actually tied for 17th with four or five guys when I was on 18. I had a 20-footer; I somehow, some way made the putt. As soon as I made it, I knew that got me in."

More than 300 PGA professionals from all over the country were hoping to earn a spot in this year's PGA Championship. Lenahan called the moment he made the putt to qualify a special moment that he will never forget.

"My wife was there; my parents were there off to the side of the green," said Lenahan. "For them to be there was priceless."

This will not be his first major championship. Lenahan also qualified for last year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

"I know a little bit more what to expect," said Lenahan. "I know Monday morning when you walk out of the locker room or the clubhouse, how many people there are; that's a very unique situation for a guy like me. I'm kind of just in the mindset of knowing that it's going to be a grind, but I'm a little bit more prepared for it."

Lenahan pursued professional golf after college before becoming a PGA professional. He's now the director of instruction at Walnut Creek Country Club in South Lyon.

"You don't expect having a full-time job and then playing in a major and then, 'Oh, by the way, doing it again a year later,'" said Lenahan. "It was just one of those things that's a pinch-me moment. I've had so many interactions here with members and so much amazing support."

The PGA Championship runs from May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.