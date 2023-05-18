Delco native tees off against golf's biggest stars at PGA Championship

From the Delaware Valley to upstate New York, a local golf pro is teeing off against golf's biggest stars in the PGA Championship. But the Delco native's dream almost didn't become reality.

Golf has been a constant in Braden Shattuck's life since he was a kid.

He is in his second season at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield as the director of instruction.

After debuting and winning the PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico earlier this month, the 28-year-old will face golf's biggest names as he joins the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York.

However, a car accident four years ago nearly stopped him from playing the game altogether.

"I've always just been super competitive with golf and my lifelong dream was to be able to play on the PGA Tour," Shattuck said. "I mean, even despite being injured, I did everything that I could -- regardless of what that was -- to be able to get back to being able to play again."