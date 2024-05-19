Delaware County native Braden Shattuck earns PGA of America pro honors at 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler arrested for alleged assault on officer near crash en route to PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler arrested for alleged assault on officer near crash en route to PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler arrested for alleged assault on officer near crash en route to PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (CBS) -- Delaware County native Braden Shattuck earned low PGA of America pro honors on Sunday for his performance at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Shattuck, who is the director of instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Delaware County, shot rounds of 71-70-68-74 to finish at 1-under 283. Overall, he finished tied for 72nd and will take home $22,830 for his performance.

Shattuck was one of two PGA of America professionals to make the cut at Valhalla this weekend along with Jeremy Wells.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 19: Braden Shattuck of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

PGA of America professionals are a group of more than 30,000 trained golf professionals dedicated to elevating and growing the sport. The 2024 PGA Championship marked the first time multiple PGA of America pros made the cut at the PGA Championship. Shattuck had three birdies in the final round on Sunday.

Shattuck's golf career nearly came to an end in 2019 following a serious car accident. According to PGATour.com, Shattuck had two herniated discs in his lower back, a concussion and nerve damage in his legs. He wasn't able to complete nine holes on a course until two years after his accident.

Shattuck, the reigning Philadelphia PGA Player of the Year and the 2023 PGA Professional Champion, missed the cut in all four of his previous PGA Tour starts.

Shattuck played golf at the University of Delaware and attended Sun Valley High School in Aston, Pennsylvania, before college.

According to PGATour.com, Shattuck will be driving 10 hours following the 2024 PGA Championship to play at a selection event.