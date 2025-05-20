2025 Pennsylvania primary election results for Philadelphia DA, controller and more

Voters in the Philadelphia area cast their ballots in the 2025 Pennsylvania primary election on Tuesday. The polls are now closed, and results are starting to come in. See live results for Philadelphia district attorney, Philadelphia controller, Commonwealth Court and Superior Court.

Philadelphia District Attorney

Former Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Pat Dugan is hoping to unseat two-time incumbent Larry Krasner in the Democratic primary.

Krasner is seeking a third term after he focused on reducing incarceration, supporting victims and holding police accountable during his first two terms as DA. Despite political opposition claiming he should be tougher on crime, Krasner points to significant drops in violent crime and homicides as evidence his reforms are working.

Meanwhile, Dugan, a U.S. Army veteran, is running for district attorney to take a tougher stance on crime, criticizing Krasner's approach. He plans to localize the DA's office, prioritize prosecuting violent offenders, expand resources for diversionary programs for low-level crimes, and hire more locally trained attorneys.

No Republican filed to run for DA.

Philadelphia Controller

In the Philadelphia City Controller race, incumbent Christy Brady is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and stockbroker Ari Patrinos is running unopposed in the Republican primary.



Commonwealth Court

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has one open seat after Judge Ellen Ceisler retired in January.

In the Democratic primary, Stella Tsai, a judge on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, is running unopposed.

In the Republican primary, environmental attorney Matthew Wolford and civil rights attorney Joshua Prince are vying for the nomination.

The Commonwealth Court is an appellate court that handles appeals to decisions made by Pennsylvania state agencies and civil cases brought by and against Pennsylvania.

Superior Court

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania has one open seat after Judge Dan McCaffery's election to the state Supreme Court in 2023.

In the Democratic primary, Brandon P. Neuman, a judge on the Washington County Court of Common Pleas and former Democratic state representative, is running unopposed.

In the Republican primary, Maria Battista, a former assistant district attorney, and Ann Marie Wheatcraft, president judge of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, are vying for the nomination.

On the same level as the Commonwealth Court, the Superior Court handles appeals in criminal and civil cases from the lower Courts of Common Pleas.



The primary results will determine each party's nominee for the general election in November.