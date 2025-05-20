Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner wins Democratic primary, setting him up for 3rd term as top prosecutor

Philadelphia incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner won the Democratic primary Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. Without any Republicans in the running, Krasner is likely to win a third term as the city's top prosecutor in the general election in November.

Krasner was first elected in 2017 and has campaigned on making the city "safer and freer."

Krasner defeated former Philadelphia judge Pat Dugan in the primary.

In Pennsylvania, the term for a district attorney is four years.

Who is Larry Krasner?

Krasner started his law career as a public defender in Philadelphia in the late 1980s, according to his campaign website. He started his own law practice in 1993.

During his tenure as DA, Krasner has focused on supporting victims, exonerating innocent people, reducing incarceration and holding police accountable, his site says.

Krasner won overwhelmingly in 2021 with 71.8% of the vote in the general election over Republican Chuck Peruto. Krasner beat Carlos Vega with 66.8% of the vote in the Democratic primary that year.

During his second term, Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania's House of Representatives tried to impeach Krasner over his policies, but the state Supreme Court ruled that the articles of impeachment had expired.

Critics of Krasner, who's known as a progressive prosecutor, say he should be tougher on crime.

Philadelphia police data shows that 2025 has so far seen fewer homicides and less violent crime overall compared to this time last year, and the total number of homicides per year has dropped every year since 2021.

What does a DA do?

The district attorney prosecutes crimes committed in a county and works with law enforcement to ensure laws are upheld and citizens are protected.

The DA has authority over criminal investigations and prosecutions, including hearings, trials, guilty pleas and appeals.