The 2023 Philadelphia Phillies hype video is here

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are no longer dancing on their own. They have their sights on Broad Street.

The Phillies on Thursday dropped their hype video for the 2023 season and who else could they have chosen to narrate?

Garrett Stubbs, backup catcher, team DJ and the creator of an unhinged Spotify playlist that was the Delaware Valley's fall soundtrack.

"We have more on our mind. More comebacks. More thrills. More chills. More bombs. More bedlam," Stubbs said in the video. "Fight is in our DNA, it's our heart, it's our soul, it's our name and this season, we're fighting for more."

New Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker quote-tweeted the video with "GO TIME 😤😤."

The hype video includes highlights from the team's World Series run -- the Rhys Hoskins bat spike, the Kyle Schwarber San Diego moonshot and Bryce Harper's swing of his life.

The Phillies' season opens Thursday in Texas against the Rangers. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.