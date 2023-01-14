$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.

One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.

But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.

Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.

Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?

That information has not been released yet, but we have the winning Mega Millions numbers posted here.

The jackpot winner is the first in Maine's history. That lucky person will have the option of taking the $1.35 billion jackpot spread out annually over 29 years, though most people opt to take the reduced lump sum.

In this case, that amounts to an estimated $724.6 million.

Pennsylvania is one of 10 states where a winning million-dollar ticket was sold.

We don't know yet exactly where it was sold in the commonwealth, but it's worth checking your ticket, because it could be you.

Philadelphia had some lottery luck recently when a $5 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in South Philadelphia.