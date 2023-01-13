$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven store sold a $5 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday. The ticket was sold in South Philadelphia.
The winning game was the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off.
The lottery also says that the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
They also want to remind every winner that "Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."
The next big jackpot is waiting for lottery players on Friday night with the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.