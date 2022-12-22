Winter storm nears Philadelphia region, travel impacts possible

Winter storm nears Philadelphia region, travel impacts possibleget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be a messy commute for anyone traveling ahead of the Christmas holiday. A powerful winter storm is expected to move through the Philadelphia region Thursday and Friday.
Our region is under a NEXT Weather Alert Thursday through Saturday.
Rain began Thursday morning and will get heavier later in the afternoon. Areas in central and north-central Pennsylvania will see some snow to start. But the rain will be washing any accumulation away as very warm air begins to arrive.
At one point, there was a chance the Philadelphia region could see a white Christmas, but those hopes have largest been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds prior to a brutal Arctic blast.
Here's the projected lineup over the next three days.
Thursday: Rain and Wind
Friday: Arctic Front and Drastic Drop
Saturday: Bitter Blast
While it likely won't be a snowy Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.
The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in the year 2000.
This is setting up to be the coldest Christmas in over 20 years.
Follow our live blog for continuing updates as the winter storm develops.
Philadelphia schools go virtual amid inclement weather
The School District of Philadelphia is moving all classes to 100% virtual Friday as temperatures drop and slick roads are possible.
All district buildings and offices will be closed, and students will be taking Chromebooks home to log on to virtual class.
All afterschool and extracurricular activities are canceled Friday, the district said in a statement.
The five COVID-19 testing sites across the district will remain open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast
Temperature drop warning: Bring your coat!
By 4 p.m. Friday, we'll have temperatures that feel like the single digits in our region. Overnight and into Saturday, it could feel as cold as negative 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
But for early risers, it's going to feel unseasonably warm for a bit on Friday, approaching 60 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're leaving early on Friday, the NEXT Weather team has a warning for you: bring your coat when you leave the house!
The air temperature will feel mild in the early morning. But after the early morning hours Friday, a blast of Arctic air will move in.
If you leave home without a jacket, you could be caught in extremely cold temperatures.
Thursday travel: 3 things to watch out for
Wind has been blowing and rain has been falling across our region since this morning. We've also seen sleet, freezing rain and snow in some areas.
Here are 3 things you need to know:
- The wind and rain will pick up in the afternoon, and the heaviest rain will fall between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- The strongest winds will happen late Thursday night through Friday night.. Gusts are expected between 30-50 mph
- Between 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall through late Thursday night. Flood watches have been issued for our area.
How to keep your car cold-weather ready in winter storm
Depending on where you are headed, the winter storm could cancel flights and possibly even close roads in some states. The bitter cold could do a number on your car, especially as many people hit the road for the holidays.
Above, CBS Philadelphia's Ryan Hughes gives you some tips for keeping your car ready to go in the cold weather.
Holiday travelers arrive at PHL Airport
The travel rush is in full swing as holiday travelers pack Philadelphia International Airport in hopes of arriving at their destinations before the winter storm impacts their travel.
CBS3 reporter Wakisha Bailey was at the airport this morning where long lines were forming at TSA security checkpoints, but we were told it was only taking about 15 minutes to get through.
National Weather Service adds warnings for our region
The National Weather Service issued gale warnings for the Delaware and New Jersey coasts Thursday morning ahead of the winter storm.
The strongest winds are expected Friday.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Thursday including the following counties until 1 p.m.:
- Lehigh
- Carbon
- Northampton
- Monroe
All or part of the following counties are under a flood watch from NWS Thursday afternoon through Friday:
Pennsylvania
- Delaware County
- Philadelphia County
- Parts of Chester County
- Parts of Montgomery County
- Bucks County
- Lehigh County
- Carbon County
- Northampton County
- Monroe County
New Jersey
- Salem County
- Gloucester County
- Camden County
- Parts of Burlington County
Delaware
- New Castle County
The following counties in our region are under a Coastal Flood Advisory for Friday, December 23:
New Jersey
- Salem County
- Cumberland County
- Cape May County
- Atlantic County
- Parts of Burlington County
- Ocean County
Delaware
- Sussex County
- Kent County
- New Castle County
"Code Blue" issued in Montgomery County
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected when a blast of arctic air hits our region Friday.
Montgomery County declared a "Code Blue" from Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27.
The cold weather could threaten people without shelter or without adequate heating.
How to help your neighbor during a Code Blue
- Check on elderly folks to ensure their homes have proper heating.
- Call 911 if someone needs immediate assistance.
- If you or someone you know needs shelter from the cold, Montco residents can call Your Way Home at 211 or text their ZIP code to 898211.
Utility companies prep for winter storm
Utility companies are preparing for a winter storm with high winds that could impact holiday travel and potentially cause power outages.
The storm Thursday night into Friday is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could bring down trees and impact power lines.
Safety tips if your power goes out
If you experience flooding, your heating system should be checked by a professional before running it.
Make sure you have proper ventilation if you need to run a gasoline powered generator. Don't run them in an enclosed space like a garage, or you could get carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you need to clear ice from your gas meter, be careful not to damage the meter, as this could cause a leak.