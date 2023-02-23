Chris Fitzgerald funeral: Police reveal temporary road closures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department announced temporary road closures ahead of Friday morning's funeral for Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was killed on patrol last weekend in North Philadelphia.

A viewing for Fitzgerald will be held Thursday night at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 10975 Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. It will take place from 5:20 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A second viewing will take place at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 1723 Race Street in Center City Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fitzgerald's funeral Mass will follow at the church.

Police say the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be restricted Friday beginning at 6 a.m.

Also, the area between 16th and 20th Streets and from Vine to Arch Streets will be restricted from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Police say limited access to those streets will be provided to residents and businesses.

Police hope to reopen the road closures by 2 p.m. Friday when the funeral services end.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream Fitzgerald's funeral service Friday morning.