Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro to give eulogy for fallen Temple police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro will give a eulogy for fallen Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald Friday, his office announced.

Temple University announced Thursday that they will pay for the funeral services and will "provide tuition remission for his children should they attend Temple."

Another viewing is set for Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City. A funeral and memorial service will follow.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream Fitzgerald's funeral service Friday morning. Police released temporary road closures.