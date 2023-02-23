Watch CBS News
Temple University will pay for funeral of fallen officer

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Viewing for fallen Temple University police officer happening Thursday
Viewing for fallen Temple University police officer happening Thursday 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University confirms that the university will pay for the funeral of Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald. The officer was killed on patrol last weekend in North Philadelphia. 

The university has also announced they will "provide tuition remission for his children should they attend Temple."

A viewing for Fitzgerald will be held Thursday night at the Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.

Another viewing is set for Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City. A funeral and memorial service will follow.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream Fitzgerald's funeral service Friday morning. Police released temporary road closures.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 3:33 PM

