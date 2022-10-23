Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5 underway

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5 underwayget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. The Phillies beat the Padres, 10-6, Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS.
Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also went yard in the victory.
In Game 5 on Sunday, Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies, while Yu Darvish will be on the mound for San Diego. The two faced off earlier in the series in Game 1, which ended in a 2-0 Phillies win.
If the Phillies win, they'll head to their first World Series since 2009 when they played the New York Yankees.
Follow our live blog below for updates on the game:
Yu Darvish follows up Wheeler with 1-2-3 inning of his own
Well, Sunday's NLCS game is nothing like Saturday night's game -- at least in the first inning.
In Game 4, the Phillies and Padres exploded for a combined 7 runs.
But, both starting pitchers have retired the first three hitters, respectively.
After walking Kyle Schwarber, Yu Darvish got Rhys Hoskins to ground into a double play.
Then, Darvish struck out J.T. Realmuto looking to end the inning.
Wheeler opens game with 1-2-3 inning
Zack Wheeler picked up right where he left off in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Padres.
Wheeler recorded a 1-2-3 inning to start the game. He got Jurickson Profar to pop-out, Juan Soto to ground out and struck out Manny Machado.
San Diego CBS reporter at Citizens Bank Park
Rain, rain go away
Greasy poles ahead of anticipated Phillies win
As we all know, fans have been known to climb light posts in the midst of big sports celebrations.
Bryce Harper in historic territory
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Baseball Comms Department says, "Bryce Harper's 1.311 OPS would rank 7th all-time in a single postseason."
NEXT Weather: Watching for rain for NLCS Game 5
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Game 5 Day! It's a cloudy start to your Sunday, with coastal low spreading showers across the Jersey Shore this morning. While dry air will continue to keep the heavier bands of rain mainly east of I-95 for the first half of the day, eventually all of the Delaware River Valley, including the Philadelphia metro, will see some downpours.
