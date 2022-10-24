Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the World Series, the Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. The Astros currently lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Sunday night.

The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros and Yankees, so they'll start out the series on the road.

Here's the schedule for the World Series:

Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 (at better record), FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 (at better record), FOX

Monday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)

Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, at better record)

Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.