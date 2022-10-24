Police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

Philadelphia police consider Sunday night to be incident free after Phillies win

Philadelphia police consider Sunday night to be incident free after Phillies win

Philadelphia police consider Sunday night to be incident free after Phillies win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration up

But there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free.

Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule.