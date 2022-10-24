Watch CBS News
Local News

Police had incident free night after Phillies won NL pennant

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police consider Sunday night to be incident free after Phillies win
Philadelphia police consider Sunday night to be incident free after Phillies win 01:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police were a little busy on Sunday night after the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series. Officers were on bikes moving a crowd south on Broad Street, eventually breaking the celebration up

But there were no serious problems, police tell CBS3 that they consider Sunday night to be incident free. 

Click here to check out the Phillies' World Series schedule. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.